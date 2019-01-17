Aylesbury care home resident continuing to live life to the full at the age of 102

A resident at an Aylesbury care home is continuing to inspire others aged 102.

Hilda Duncombe is a resident at Bartlett's Care Home in Aylesbury and is 'full of energy' aged 102.

Born on October 26 1916, Hilda worked as a civil servant during the war.

She married her husband in 1941 and became a mum of two.

She continued to work hard to support her family and never lost her passion for her hobbies, such as swimming and hockey, even to this day.

Care home staff say Hilda is always the first to participate in any activities and events held at the home - whether it is gardening or baking.

Hilda is also an avid theatre fan and goes as often as she can with the care home.

The activities team recently arranged a trip to Stoke Mandeville Stadium to make use of the swimming facilities.

Staff said Hilda was raring to go and had her swimming bag packed before breakfast.

After the day's activities Hilda said that she really enjoyed herself and explained that her aim had been to try and swim three whole laps of the pool – which she nearly did.

Hilda is living proof that age really is just a number and her outlook and zest for life has been hailed as an inspiration to others.