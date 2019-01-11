Aylesbury care company uses smart technology to improve services

A care company based in Aylesbury has launched an innovative online platform that makes it easier to match clients with prospective carers.

Care and Carers Ltd, based at Claydon House, was set up last year by Hossein Sharifi, who previously ran Care Harmony Solutions Ltd.

Mr Sharifi said he launched the system because he wanted to establish a technological way of managing the administration related to carers and their clients.

He said: "I have worked in healthcare for most of my working life and I am always trying to be creative and innovative.

"I have spent most of the past year testing this software which I hope will help all parties in the care process - the carers, the clients and their families."

Mr Sharifi's creativity can be evidenced by the fact that in 2007 he won a Home Office award called Tackling Drugs Changing Lives while he was working with the Buckinghamshire drug and alcohol action team.

Carers details and a personal profile are stored on a database and these can then be matched to a client - so a match could take place for example because of a shared interest or hobby.

The system is also able to track carers locations - enabling clients to know where they are and families to be made aware when a carer completes a visit.

Carers have full access to the software and can log when they arrive and leave a client's home.

Mr Sharifi said: "This system saves a huge amount of paperwork and everything is in one place.

"Carers can be booked a long way in advance and it is an easy way of carers notifying clients if they are running late to an appointment for any reason.

"The website application is up and running, the Android version is ready to be rolled out and our next step will be the IOS version of the application."

The start-up business is constantly adding more carers to its portfolio.

One of its carers Julia Tamas said: "The system is very easy for us to use.

"The clients get given feedback forms after each visit (which either they or a family member can complete).

"I have done some care work in Spain and when I worked there I found the communication aspect was much harder.

"This system definitely makes things more straightforward for us."

Care and Carers is recognised by the Care Quality Commission and you can find out more about what they offer by visiting their website at https://www.careandcarers.com