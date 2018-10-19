Aylesbury businesses come together to get behind Florence Nightingale Hospice beer festival

Local Aylesbury businesses have stepped up to get behind Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s 25 th Aylesbury Beer Festival running over October 26 and 27.

Last year’s Festival saw a record-breaking 1,670 pints sold, raising over £5,000 for the Charity.

This year Aylesbury Premier Building Services (APBS), providers of domestic and commercial building maintenance and repair services, have signed up to be the event’s headline sponsor taking on some of the costs of holding the event.

This means increased profits from the Beer Festival which can be donated directly to the Charity.

“We like to support Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity each year as a local charity which helps so many families,” said Tony Davitt, one of the directors of APBS.

And to mark the 25 th anniversary of the event, Aylesbury-based Hillfire Brewing Company have brewed a bespoke beer, named NightingAle.

“We’re delighted to be helping the Charity because we want to give something back, and do something worthwhile to help the Hospice. What makes this beer special is that we’re using our own hops grown at our own hopyard in south Buckinghamshire.

"We’re using two varieties, Cascade and Perle, grown ourselves so they’re the freshest hops you can get,” said Neil Coxhead, Hillfire’s founder.

A number of other local companies and individuals have sponsored beer barrels at the event, and Dell Motor Services are sponsoring the Beer Festival souvenir pint glass, included in the entry fee.

Along with real ale the Beer Festival features ciders, perries and, new for 2018, a ‘Local Gin Showcase’, featuring the surprising number of gins made within 25 miles of Aylesbury.

Prices are just £6 in advance or £8 on the door. To book, and for more information go to www.fnhospice.org.uk/beer-festival or call 01296 429 975.