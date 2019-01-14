Aylesbury bookmakers evacuated after fire in bin store

A bookmakers in Aylesbury was evacuated over the weekend following a fire in a bin store on George Street.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday near to Coral's bookmakers in Kingsbury.

An eyewitness who was in the bookmakers at the time of the incident told the Herald that part of Kingsbury was cordoned off following the incident and said it could have been much worse had civilians in the area not acted quickly to put the fire out.

A fire service spokesman said: "The fire was in a bin store outside Kingsbury House.

"Two fire crews attended the scene and firefighters used one hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus, a fan and a thermal imaging camera.

"A gas engineer attended to check for damage to gas meters and pipework.

"We can’t give a definite cause, but one of the possibilities that we are investigating is a discarded cigarette."