Aylesbury Beaver Scouts take over theme park for fun sleepover event

Beaver Scouts and leaders from Aylesbury headed to Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes for a sleepover last weekend,

The Aylesbury troupe were park of a giant group of nearly 300 children and 80 adult volunteers who met up for the weekend of fun.

Lee Petchey from Gulliver’s Land said, “This was by far the biggest sleepover we’ve had. It was pleasing to hear one of the children say, ‘That was the greatest camp ever.’”

The children arrived on Saturday evening and after an evening meal they had a theatre show, a dinosaur walk and made some slime before sleeping. After a hearty breakfast, all of the Beavers spent the morning going on the many rides available. After lunch they were able to spend some more time on the rides.

Beaver Scout Dexter Whiteman said: “I liked the big drop tower best, I’ve been on it five times.”

He added, “I also liked the dragon siege where you go right over at the top, it was fun.”

Several of the children had never been on a sleepover before and for them it will help them achieve one of the many Challenge badges they can receive whilst being in the section.

Ellie-Mae Richardson, also a Beaver Scout, said: “I liked the drop tower and the bumper cars the best. I like Beavers as we do lots of games, activities and I’ve made some new friends.”

The activities for the weekend concluded at 3.45pm with the children and adults boarding the coaches that had been laid on for them. Many of the children had fallen asleep within ten minutes of leaving the theme park.

Adult volunteer Darren Stratfull, said: “I’ve been a volunteer for less than a year. It’s given me opportunities to do things I’ve never done before. It keeps me young and I’m learning all the time. I had never been involved before so I did some training and can now show the children how to do activities such as cane pioneering and basic first aid. We help children learn new skills that will help them throughout their lives.”

