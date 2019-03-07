Aylesbury-based charity appealing for a new delivery van

The Florence Nightingale Hospice's furniture van is a familiar sight around Aylesbury Vale as it picks up donated furniture and delivers items that have been purchased from the charity’s furniture showroom in Chamberlain Road.

The hospice is now appealing for donations and financial help towards a replacement van after its current one recently failed its MOT.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice's outgoing charity van during a previous delivery round

The furniture collection and delivery service is an essential income stream for the hospice, whose retail operations provide a third of the funding to the charity.

Speaking last week before the van failed its MOT, the hospice's head of retail Lily Caswell said: “We have had the current van for a long time now.

“It has started to be unreliable and it has a few mechanical quirks which are manageable at the moment but make life a bit difficult for our delivery team.”

The hospice is appealing to companies for donations towards a replacement van at a cost of £22,000.

Lily added: “Any organisation that donates towards the new van will have their logo and company name displayed on it, showing the local community that the company has supported this much-loved local charity and providing free advertising wherever the van is driving around Buckinghamshire.”

If your company would like to support the hospice by donating towards a new van for the furniture showroom, please contact Emma Carroll on 01296 429 975 or e-mail emmacarroll@fnhospice.org.uk