Aylesbury apartment catches fire after tea towel is left on hob

An Aylesbury apartment was set alight when a tea towel was left on a switched on hob on Tuesday afternoon (January 24).

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene to tackle the spreading blaze.

At roughly, 4:20pm the emergency responders were alerted to the fire which came from a flat in Pippin Road, Aylesbury.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service