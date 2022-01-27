Aylesbury apartment catches fire after tea towel is left on hob
Firefighters were called out to combat the blaze
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:26 pm
An Aylesbury apartment was set alight when a tea towel was left on a switched on hob on Tuesday afternoon (January 24).
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines to the scene to tackle the spreading blaze.
At roughly, 4:20pm the emergency responders were alerted to the fire which came from a flat in Pippin Road, Aylesbury.
Firefighters needed breathing apparatus and one hose reel to safely extinguish the flames.