Aylesbury all set to pay respects on armistice day

Sunday 11th November 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War One, a passage of history that took its devastating toll on a whole generation of men, women and children across the globe.

Local residents are invited to come out and show their support and appreciation at church services, parades and other events.

In Aylesbury proceedings start at 6am with a lone piper sounding out the tune of The Battle’s O’er at the War Memorial in Market Square.

The usual Remembrance Day Service and Parade will take place at 11am and a special church service will take place at St Mary's Church at 5.30pm.

From 1pm to 4pm a special free event is taking place at The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury. Suitable for the whole family the event will transport you back to the World War One era with live music from bands including The Halton Military Wives Choir, J’s Joyful Divas, The Buckinghamshire Band of the Royal British Legion and The Rockabellas. There will also be the chance to sample a ration style lunch and view artefacts and photos from Buckinghamshire during the war.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, explained the importance of commemorating this key date in history. He said: “In our world today it is very easy to forget the past. What happened 100 years ago can seem irrelevant in today’s day and age. However we owe so very much to that generation and the brave efforts they went to in order to preserve our freedom is something that must never be forgotten.

“I would like to invite all our residents in Buckinghamshire to take just a moment to reflect on this. Come out on Sunday 11th November and show your appreciation and support. Whilst it is a time for sorrow and reflection on the many lives lost, we must also treat it as a celebration of the efforts of all those involved and give thanks for their bravery and fighting spirit.

“Our event at The Gateway is one such way to show your support. It is completely free and will appeal to all generations.”

Although the Gateway event is free, tickets must be obtained in advance. You can book your free tickets online at: www.buckscc.gov.uk/wwi-event. Alternatively drop into the Royal British Legion pop in shop in Aylesbury High Street or pick up tickets from the Main Reception at the AVDC offices at The Gateway.

At the end of the day a bugler will sound out The Last Post at 6.55pm. Following this a Beacon of Light will be lit in Market Square at 7pm as the bells ring out for peace at St Mary’s Church at 7.05pm.

The Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies will shortly be launching a special website dedicated to telling the stories of the men and women of Buckinghamshire who fought during World War One. Thanks to the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers, the stories of more than 200 people involved in the war effort have been painstakingly researched and recorded for posterity. Staff from the study centre will have displays and information to view at the afternoon event.