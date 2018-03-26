Awards ceremony at RAF Halton

Surrounded by family and colleagues, 12 Station personnel were presented with Honours and Awards in a ceremony at Halton House.

Station Commander, Group Captain James Brayshaw, praised the recipients and presented the following:

-Cpl ‘Barnie’ Barnett, Drill and Ceremonial, RTS, received the AOC 22 Group Commendation.

-WO Steve King, SIB, received the Royal Warrant.

-Flt Sgt Dave Nutt, CTS, was presented with the Clasp, as was Flt Sgt Andi Goodall, ACS.

-Flt Sgt John Mills, RRU, Sgt Paul Duke, MPGS, Cpl Gareth Stevens, & and Cpl Hayden

-McEwen, RTS, all received the Long Service & Good Conduct Medal.

After the presentations a reception was held and photos taken by the Station Photographers to mark the occasion.

Congratulations to all from everyone at the Bucks Herald!