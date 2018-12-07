Award recognises Waddesdon Manor as leading visitor experience destination

Waddesdon Manor struck gold as it won its category at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards, which were held in Brighton on Wednesday.

The house and gardens, owned by the Rothschilds, won the international inbound visitor experience of the year ahead of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire and the Brighton and beyond tours in East Sussex.

When asked why Waddesdon was crowned the winner, the judges said ‘the whole experience was a delight.'

Waddesdon was also one of three highly commended recipients in the large attraction award.

Kim Hallett, head of travel trade, tourism and filming at Waddesdon said: "We are delighted to have been recognised as a leading visitor experience destination.

"Our team work tirelessly to ensure all visitors experience a day steeped in heritage and history that they won’t forget, at this unique French Renaissance château in the heart of Buckinghamshire."