AVDC win funds to help the Vale's most vulnerable

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) has been successful in securing almost a quarter of a million pounds of funding from central government to provide immediate support for rough sleepers in Aylesbury Vale.

Housing Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP has announced £30 million of funding for immediate support for rough sleepers for 83 local authority areas, including £223,789 for Aylesbury Vale.

The funding will boost the support available to people living on the streets and help them into accommodation. It will also increase the amount of assistance that can be offered to those at risk and sleeping rough during the winter months.

AVDC will be working closely with homelessness support agencies and charities in the Vale to develop innovative support solutions and provide sustainable accommodation for those sleeping rough.

This will include providing emergency accommodation and assessment as well as support for people with mental health and substance misuse issues to help them sustain tenancies in the longer term.

Cllr Angela Macpherson, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “We’re very excited to have secured this funding, which will enable us to deliver targeted help, support and accommodation to those sleeping rough in the Vale and give them options to help them get off the streets. We welcome this investment by Government which will make a real difference to people who often have very complex needs and may feel they have no choice but to sleep rough.”

The Housing Secretary’s full statement on funding to support rough sleepers can be read here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/james-brokenshire-announces-30-million-immediate-support-for-rough-sleepers