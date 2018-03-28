Aston Clinton residents... The Parish Council needs your help!

Aston Clinton Parish Council have a major decision to make about the park and need to hear the views of the residents.

The Football Club have presented a proposal to the Parish Council for an enclosed pitch to the East side of the tennis courts. In addition, a hard standing area for spectators, clubhouse/changing facilities and floodlights.

They have also asked for a 100-seater stand. The PC is due to consider and vote on the proposal at its next meeting on April 4th.

The Parish Council need the opinions of residents on the proposal so that they can be considered prior to their meeting on 4th April.

The plans are available to view at the Parish Council office or online at astonclinton.org.uk. You can email them on ParishCouncil@AstonClinton.org or leave written comments in the PC post box outside the office in the Park.

The pitch will be enclosed by a hedge which means that the area will not be accessible for other park users.

As this will have a large impact on the area indicated, it is really important that people let the Parish Council know if they are in favor or not, and also if they have any specific concerns.