Arriva announces changes to bus services in Aylesbury

Arriva has announced changes to some of its bus services in and around Aylesbury.

The changes take affect from Monday July 29 and see the withdrawal of one service, a revamp of a further service and minor timetable changes to some other services.

The service that is being withdrawn is the 61 from Dunstable to Aylesbury with Arriva saying it is ‘no longer commercially viable.’

A replacement service is being provided by another operator - Red Eagle.

Arriva is also withdrawing the 50 service (Aylesbury - RAF Halton camp) and replacing it with what it calls an ‘improved service’ - the number eight.

This previously acted as a direct route between Aylesbury and Bedgrove but is being extended to serve Weston Turville, Wendover and RAF Halton camp.

In other changes, Arriva has announced that it will no longer be providing the 650 school service which runs from Aylesbury to Cottesloe School in Wing.

A replacement operator Red Rose Travel will be taking on the service in time for the new school year in September.

Arriva is also making minor timetable changes to the following services:

> 9 - Aylesbury - Stoke Mandeville Hospital

> 150 - Aylesbury - Leighton Buzzard - Milton Keynes

> 500 - Aylesbury - Tring - Watford

For more details on all the changes visit the Arriva website at www.arrivabus.co.uk/beds-and-bucks and click on the service updates page.