Arrests after body of 26 year-old found at Walton Street flat

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after the body of a 26 year-old man was found at a flat in Walton Street on Sunday.

At around 2.15am in the early hours of Sunday morning officers were called to an address in Walton Street, Aylesbury, and discovered the body of a 26 year-old man.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the man’s next of kin has been informed.

A 20-year-old man from Aylesbury and a 30-year-old man from Aylesbury have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled substances.