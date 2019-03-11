Arla lorry driver pepper sprayed, restrained and arrested on the Tring Road

Eye witness reports suggest an Arla HGV driver was pepper sprayed and arrested after punching a police officer, and causing criminal damage to a police car on Thursday night.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident in a statement given to the Bucks Herald.

They said: " Thames Valley Police attended Aston Clinton Road, in Aylesbury at around 6.05pm yesterday (7/3).

"A 47-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of using abusive/ insulting words/ behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, criminal damage, obstructing a constable in execution of duty, and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

"He has been released under investigation."

Eye Witness reports saw a lorry driver get angry when he was pulled over by a Thames Valley Police car on thursday evening.

He became embroiled in a 'tussle' with a police officer, who then pepper sprayed (captor) the man after he became violent.

He was said to be driving an Arla lorry, wearing a green Arla tunic.

The fight caused huge delays on the Aston Clinton Road with many interested onlookers.

A spokesperson from Arla: “We take any reports of concern over the driving or behaviours of our employees very seriously. The Arla employee involved in this incident has been temporarily suspended whilst we look into this matter further.”