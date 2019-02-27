Are you looking to play cricket this summer? Dinton are on the lookout for players!

Dinton Cricket Club, near Stone are looking to recruit senior players this summer.

There are three senior teams at the club.

The first XI play in the Home Counties League, division 2.

The second XI play in Cherwell Division 5, and the Third XI play in Cherwell Division 9.

They will also be competing in the Village Cup and the HCL 20/20 competitions this summer.

Eliot Loyd Club Chairman said: "We are on the hunt for players who would like to play cricket this summer, at any standard.

"We are a forward moving club with a very diverse membership, all are welcome."

The club also has a thriving juniors section, holding ECB All Stars Events throughout the summer.

The seniors at the club are currently training every Sunday at 6pm, at the Sir Henry Floyd School in Aylesbury.

Eliot added: "If you would like to play cricket this summer, at any level, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

"We are a progressive cricket club that is looking to provide opportunities for those who wish to become part of an ambitious and friendly club.

"We are always keen to welcome players who want to challenge themselves at whatever level suits them and to be part of our ongoing development"

For other membership queries please contact newmembers@dintoncc.co.uk or for Juniors juniors@dintoncc.co.uk