Are you a carer? Do you know your rights?

Over 80 unpaid carers from the area joined local charity Carers Bucks at Aylesbury Methodist Church last week to mark ‘Carers Rights Day.’

Sally Hearn, team co-ordinator at Carers Bucks said ‘Currently in the UK 1 in 8 adults care for family and friends and, because many do not recognise themselves as carers, they might be missing out on vital support, both financially and in other ways.’

There was a full and varied agenda; beginning with a detailed presentation from Sarah Broadhurst on the government’s ‘Care Act.’ Sarah, from Oxford Brooks University, explained how all carers were now entitled to an assessment from their local authority, designed to ensure that their own wellbeing was being taken care of – something that is often neglected.

After this there was an opportunity for some pampering with trained reflexologists and massage therapists on hand to relieve some of the stresses and strains, followed by a lovely lunch and lots of cake!

One carer who attended said it had been really good to get a better understanding of their rights as a carer and it had also been a great opportunity for them to meet and talk with other people in a caring role.

If you are currently looking after someone who couldn’t manage without you then you are a carer and should contact Carers Bucks on 01296 392711 for more information.