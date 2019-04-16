Are Aylesbury United set to return home?

Aylesbury United, who currently left their home 13 years ago in a move to Chesham have tendered an renewed offer for their old site on Buckingham Road.

The Chairman Graham Read said the club would 'never give up' in their efforts to return to their home on Buckingham Road.

After their initial bid was rejected, they have resubmitted a new bid to return home.

The site was victim of a suspected arson in 2015 - and police at the time said they believe the fire was 'deliberate'.

The site has been the subject of several planning applications in the time since the Ducks eviction which has seen them playing out of the town at the likes of Chesham United and Thame United.

Plans were submitted to demolish the old ground and turn it into houses and a care home. But 13 years later the stadium sits empty, unused and unloved in what is one of the biggest travesties in Aylesbury's sporting history.

Ducks' former groundsman Pete Ash was regularly recognised for cultivating what was regarded one of the finest playing surfaces in the country. Now it sits decrepit, a wasted facility.

You can see pictures of the former home here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/lifestyle/nostalgia/pictures-show-inside-decrepit-abandoned-aylesbury-football-stadium-as-it-sits-empty-13-years-after-club-s-eviction-1-8790244

In a statement issued by Club Chairman on their former home, he said:

"Since we left in 2006 I've kept tabs on every movement and ownership of the ground. From receiver to receiver, I've been in constant dialogue with the 'caretakers' - registering our interest throughout.

"Earlier this year we were invited to tender an offer for the purchase of the site, which we did.

Unfortunately we have just heard back with the news that our offer has not been accepted. Although the bid was fair, and, in our opinion, the market value, the current joint receivers are looking to maximise revenue to cover the Banks' losses.

"Buckingham Road is now being offered on the open market (being advertised in this week's Estates Gazette), asking for 'offers on an unconditional basis'.

"As a club we will be resubmitting a bid. To this effect, we are offering/looking for potential investors either by direct contribution (share ownership) or we may even go down the crowdfunding route.

"We have and will never give up on our endeavours in returning to Aylesbury, and although some may believe we have outgrown Buckingham Road, it currently seems our quickest route back."