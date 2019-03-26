Aqua Vale sees £500,000 investment to modernise the centre

The Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre in Aylesbury is undergoing a boost to ensure it continues to cater for local residents long into the future.

An investment in excess of £500,000 has been made to modernise and refresh the centre, and the refurbishment project will see customers enjoy a number of enhancements including improved changing facilities and aesthetic updates. There have also been upgrades made to improve the centre’s energy efficiency and customer experience.

The project has been carried out in phases to minimise disruption to customers. Phase one has been completed and the entire project is due to be finished by the end of May 2019.

Customers are already able to enjoy the new private showers and access the new disability changing areas. While Aqua Vale’s unique tropical theme has also now been updated.

The next phase will see new toilet and shower facilities and new lighting to further improve the customer experience.

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) are working alongside Everyone Active to ensure the provision of top quality fitness facilities for local people.

Chris Williams, Contract Manager for Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted that works are continuing to improve Aqua Vale, including boosting the customer experience and making the site more energy efficient.

“For the last five years we have provided Aylesbury residents access to a top-quality sports and leisure facility, and we are pleased these works will mean that we can continue to do that long into the future.”

Cllr Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet Member for Civic Amenities, commented: “Aqua Vale is an incredibly popular venue, with thousands of residents visiting and enjoying the site every week. From swimming to gym workouts to five-a-side football, Aqua Vale is the place to go for sports and leisure activities in Aylesbury and the surrounding areas.

“Of course, there’s always room for improvement, so we’ve listened to feedback from visitors, and through our partnership with Everyone Active we’ve begun to make Aqua Vale even better than before.

“If any local residents haven’t yet visited the centre, I’d encourage them to drop by to experience the fantastic facilities the site has to offer.”

For more information and to book classes and activities please visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/aqua-vale-swimming-and-fitness-centre/