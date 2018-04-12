Apprenticeship Week celebrated

Over twenty-eight apprentices from across Buckinghamshire celebrated National Apprenticeship Week this March, with a team-building event organised by Buckinghamshire Adult Learning at Green Park, Aston Clinton.

The apprentices took park in a number of challenges to test their problem solving, communication and team working skills. These ranged from building a tower made of just spaghetti and marshmallows to the egg drop - where they had to use their initiative to protect a raw egg from breaking when dropped from a great height.

The apprentices then worked in groups to design an advertising campaign to promote the value of apprenticeships. The event gave them the rare opportunity to learn and network with others in the same situation as themselves.

Olivia Palmer, Apprentice at Wycombe District Council said, "It’s good to be able to socialise with a variety of people doing the same thing as you and the same age as you."

Chloe Nicholas, Business Support Apprentice at Buckinghamshire County Council said, "I enjoyed today because even though it was fun you can apply the skills you’ve learnt back in the workplace".

Buckinghamshire County Council Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Arif Hussain said, "I’m delighted that we have so many young people taking part in apprenticeship schemes across Buckinghamshire. They provide a great alternative to university, allowing you to gain a range of qualifications while you work."

If you're interested in considering an apprenticeship, find out more at www.adultlearningbcc.ac.uk/apprenticeships

