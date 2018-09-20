Appeal to trace missing 17-year-old from Princes Risborough

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Princes Risborough.

Brandon Malaure, 17, was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) at around 3.45pm at Aylesbury Railway Station.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing dark tracksuit trousers and a dark T-shirt.

Investigating officer Inspector Tracey Benham said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Brandon, or anyone who knows where he may be.

“We just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

“Brandon, if you see this, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”

If anyone has information about Brandon’s whereabouts, contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 43180287199.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.