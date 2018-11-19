Appeal to improve facilities at breast unit in Bucks launched

An appeal to raise funds for an improved unit to support breast cancer diagnosis in Bucks has been launched.

The appeal, launched by Bucks charity Scannappeal, is aiming to bring revolutionary 3D technology to the unit, transforming diagnosis and treatment for patients in the early stages of breast cancer.

So far they have raised £75,000, however the total they need to equip the unit, based at Wycombe hospital is £350,000.

The money will help equip the second dedicated biopsy suite with new 3D mammography technology.

A traditional mammogram creates a two-dimensional image of the breast from two X-ray images of each breast.

However the new 3D technology creates a three-dimensional picture of the breast using multiple X-rays at different angles to create the 3-D picture.

3D mammograms find more cancers than 2D scanners and reduce the risk of false positives - where the technology gives patients the impression they have cancer when that is actually not the case.

In the new unit, targeted biopsies (tests for cancer) will be carried out quicker with a pinpoint accuracy.

This will significantly reduce the patients waiting time from diagnosis to treatment and most importantly this technology will help in diagnosing very small cancers at an early stage, improving prognosis.

Dr Vaishali Gada, consultant radiologist said: “Providing the very best of care for our patients is at the heart of what we do.

"We are delighted to be working with Scannappeal to raise £350,000 to further expand our services.

"The new equipment will improve patient experience, reduce waiting times and improve workflow for radiologists and radiographers”.

The unit supports 30,000 patients from across Bucks every year and the trust is keen to encourage women from across the county to make the most of the facilities on offer and to get checked out if they think there could be a problem.

In the last year, between 80 and 100 patients were recalled for assessment following a routine screening at the unit, 500 new symptomatic cases were seen each month and between 20 and 25% of referrals needed an image guided biopsy.

Lisa Trivett, Scannappeal director said: "We are really proud to support the breast unit with this brand new appeal and hope the local community will join us to raise the money as quickly as possible.

"Many of us know someone who has been affected by breast cancer and as the festive season approaches we encourage people to consider making a donation in recognition of the wonderful care we are lucky to benefit from here in Bucks."

For more information visit the website at www.scannappeal.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01494 734161.