Appeal launched to find people who worked at Aylesbury firm in the 1970s after asbestos health concerns raised

Solicitors working on behalf of the family of a worker in Aylesbury have launched an appeal after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The firm Boyes Turner wants to hear from people who worked in Aylesbury in the early to mid-1970s who may be able to help with its case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitors want to hear from people who worked for Gee Walker and Slater Limited between 1972 and 1975.

John Breslin

Boyes Turner’s Mesothelioma and Asbestos Disease Claims team is working on behalf of a man named John Breslin, who was diagnosed with the asbestos related cancer, mesothelioma, in October last year (2022).

He worked for Gee Walker and Slater Limited in Aylesbury between the years 1972 and 1975. The company is appealing for help from anyone who may have worked there as a carpenter or foreman of office blocks/insurance companies and who worked alongside John in particular.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boyes Turner partner, Laura Magson, said: “We are looking to speak to any of John’s former colleagues who can shed light on how John came into contact with asbestos during his career. It would be helpful to speak to anyone who worked for Gee Walker & Slater Limited at the same time as they may have useful information.”If you think you might be able to assist, contact Laura on 0118 952 7114.

Gee Walker & Slater Limited has not updated its accounts in over five years, and three directors resigned from the company in 2017.

John Breslin