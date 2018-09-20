Appeal for witnesses after armed men seen fighting in Aylesbury estate

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Aylesbury in which a group of men were seen fighting in the street in the middle of the afternoon.

At around 5pm on Tuesday September 18 five men were involved in a fight in the street near the Quarrendon & Meadowcroft Community Centre.

The men were seen to be carrying weapons and those involved are described as two white men, two black men and one mixed race man.

The two white men left in a van and the other three men ran off.

During the fight, the window of a van was smashed and one of the men in the van suffered cuts to his hand.

Investigating officer PC Kerry Bradfield said: “This incident took place in a busy area so it is possible that a number of people may have seen all or part of it.

"I believe that a number of drivers were caused to stop as the fight took place in the road and so I urge these drivers to get in touch, you may have information that could prove vital to the investigation.

“This fight is understandably a concerning incident for the local community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident.

“You can get in touch quoting crime reference number 43180286177 by calling the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”