Appeal for information after two burglaries in Stoke Mandeville

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Stoke Mandeville earlier this week.

The incidents happened in Walnut Close between 8.30pm on Tuesday October 23 and 11pm the following night.

Thieves gained entry to one home by smashing the glass in the rear doors and on the second property the rear door was forced open.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these offences or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone who has CCTV footage from the area during the time of the incidents is being urged to review it in case it includes something that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to complete the online form via the Thames Valley Police website or call 101 quoting reference number 43180324351.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.