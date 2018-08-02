Another Thames Water burst pipe in Pitchcott causes disruptions

Thames Water have warned of disruptions as another water pipe has burst.

Earlier this week a Shanly contractor caused disruptions and flooded several roads in Aylesbury after breaking a water main - story here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/updated-shanly-homes-apologises-for-disruption-caused-by-burst-water-main-in-aylesbury-1-8585101

A tweet from Thames Water said: "#HP18 #HP22 #OX3 #OX25 #OX27 #OX33 We’ve had a water pipe burst near #Aylesbury so customers could see a drop in pressure / no water this afternoon as we carry out the repair.

"We're very sorry for the disruption this causes, particularly on a warm day like today."

Thames Water operations manager Anthony Crawford said: “We’re sorry to those people whose water supplies are affected by the burst pipe. We know not having water on a hot day makes life difficult so we’re making sure bottled water is readily available at local collection points and those people who can’t get to us get it delivered straight to their doors.

“The pipe has now been repaired and our next step is to get water flowing through it again later this afternoon.”

For info:

· The burst pipe is in a field near Pitchcott

· It is 12-inches in diameter

· A fleet of tankers are being used around the Aylesbury area to pump water into reservoirs and the pipe network to keep disruption to water supplies to a minimum

· Engineers have reconfigured how water flows around the wider pipe network meaning some areas which would have been affected have a normal water supply

Bottled water is currently available at collection points at:

· The Bull and Butcher pub in Ludgershall

· Buckingham Railway Centre in Quainton