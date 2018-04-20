Another big name added to the line up of WhizzFizzFest

WhizzFizzFest is delighted to announce that the fantastic singer and songwriter, Tony Hadley, will be joining celebrities Dame Darcey Bussell and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill at this year’s festival.

Tony will be revealing aspects about his amazing life in a one-hour Q&A session, as he chats about his love of music and the inspiration behind his new album 'Talking to the Moon'.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to being part of this year's Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest on Saturday 30 June," said Tony. "Being a local resident, I know how important an event like this is for the town centre and it's a great opportunity for the whole family to come along and enjoy what promises to be a spectacular day. See you all there!"

Entry to the festival is free, however tickets are required for some events, including the sessions with Tony Hadley, Dame Darcey Bussell and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk to book and to find out more about Aylesbury's biggest community arts event - organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council.