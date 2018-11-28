Annual Christmas fair bringing glad tidings to Aylesbury

The spirit of Christmas arrives in town this weekend as the Aylesbury Christmas craft and gift fair makes a return.

The market will come alive with music, entertainment and shopping opportunities between 11am and 3pm on Sunday December 2.

Changes for 2018 include the extension of the street food area due to popular demand, with stalls selling Caribbean, German Bratwursts, Ruby's Street Food and Funky Elephant Indian Cuisine to name just a few.

More than 80 stalls will be set up and alongside the food stalls will be Christmas decorations, jewellery, soft furnishings, children's hand crafted clothing and gifts, soaps and cosmetics, cheeses, classic car memorabilia, homewares and much more.

While you browse the wide array of stalls there will be carol singing from schoolchildren and a live jazz band.

Young entrepreneurs from Aylesbury schools will have a presence at the fair again, setting up their own stalls and selling exclusively products which they have created.

The event is organised by the Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership, and Diana Fawcett, town centre manager said: “We're delighted to host the largest free entry Christmas gift market in Buckinghamshire, it enables the town to be an enjoyable and fun place to visit.”