Annisa, 11, cuts hair short for charity in memory of her younger brother

An Aylesbury youngster has donated a large quantity of her long hair to the Princess Trust in memory of her late brother.

Annisa Maragh, 11, has raised more than £800 after drastically cutting and shaving her hair.

Annisa after her haircut

The money Annisa has raised will go towards The Downs Syndrome Association, in memory of her brother, Junior, who died in 2013, aged four.

Junior had downs syndrome and the family received support from the Downs Syndrome Association throughout his life.

Annisa was only six when he passed away.

The money raised will go some way to helping others with the same condition and the difficulties that their families face.

Annisa also donated five plaits of her hair to the trust.

The charity use donated hair to make wigs for children suffering with hair loss after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The haircut was a big change for Annisa, who has had long hair from the age of three.