Animal antics with the alpacas at Florence Nightingale Hospice

Patients at the Florence Nightingale Hospice in Aylesbury got up close and personal with some furry friends when a group of alpacas visited the day hospice and in-patient unit.

Patients spent time in the garden and in the hospice room with the alpacas, stroking them and giving them treats.

Day hospice team leader Tracey Batt said: “It was a real lift and a morale booster for the patients, and the staff loved it too.

“We have a Pets As Therapy dog called Lottie and her owner Gill who come every month and Lottie is always really well received, so we thought the alpacas would be interesting and fun for patients too.”

Pictured above are hospice patients and staff with the alpacas.