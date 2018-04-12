Angle grinder used to steal child's quadbike in Dinton

A recent burglary to shipping containers has been reported in the village of Dinton.

Between 12:30pm and 2:30pm on Tuesday (10/04) someone used an angle grinder to get into the containers on New Road. A child’s blue and yellow quad bike was stolen, along with a paraglide motor.

PCSO Sue Jones, based at Waddesdon Police Station, would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area that day.

If you have CCTV or dashcam footage and were in the area that day, please review it to see if anything might show up.

Please remain vigilant and make sure you report anything suspicious in the area to the police, at the time that you see it. Call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

If you have any information please call PCSO Jones on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180106757.

If you don’t want to talk to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.