Angie and Bearbrook Running & Triathlon Club start fundraising campaign in memory of her dad, Tony

A mother-of-three has sparked a major fundraising campaign to help survivors of brain injury after the sudden death of her father.

Running enthusiast Angie Nuttall, who works for Carington Estates in Bledlow, convinced fellow members of the Bearbrook Running & Triathlon Club in Aylesbury to make Headway Aylesbury Vale its charity for 2018.

“I am doing this in memory of my father, Tony Westwood,” said Angie, 47, from Weston Turville. “His death was a total shock and came totally out of the blue.” He collapsed and died, aged 78, last July while walking the dog.

"He suffered two strokes and, had he survived, Headway Aylesbury Vale may well have been a charity that assisted us,” she said.

She was aware of Headway nationally through a friend, whose brother has been helped by the charity following a tragic accident.

“Headway is helping give some support to a close friend of mine, whose brother experienced a severe brain injury ten years ago. He fell causing permanent brain damage when only 32 years old. He will never recover fully, but the family are given vital support by this charity,” she said.

Angie, who 18 months ago joined the Bearbrook Running Club as a total beginner, is running this year’s London Marathon and has already raised more than £4,000 in sponsorship for Headway UK.

She added: “Bearbrook’s volunteer run leaders have given me such amazing support and encouragement. I wouldn’t be able to even contemplate this challenge if it wasn’t for their support and belief in me, and raising awareness and funds for Headway will give me the drive to complete this challenge."

Being aware that each local Headway is an independent charity, she put forward Headway Aylesbury Vale in December as Bearbrook Running club’s charity of the year. Four other charities were nominated at the AGM but, thanks to Angie’s representations, Headway won the vote from the members.

So far, nearly £700 has been raised specifically for Headway Aylesbury Vale and with their two annual races, Bearbrook 10k and Hardwick X-Stream, still to come along with various other events during the year, this total is set to dramatically increase.

Headway Aylesbury Vale caters for survivors of Acquired Brain Injury (ABI). There are some 1,500 survivors of ABI in the Aylesbury Vale alone.

The charity provides its services two days a week, Mondays and Wednesdays, in modern, purpose-built premises behind the Co-op in Wedgewood Street, Fairford Leys. It offers therapy, information and meaningful social activities.

Chairman of Trustees Phil Simmons said: “We are enormously grateful to Angie and to the Bearbrook running club for thinking of us. The money raised will be of huge help to survivors of Acquired Brain Injury.”

