Anger at litter which blights Aylesbury footpath

A footpath near Aylesbury College has been branded as ‘disgusting’ by a dog walker who uses it regularly.

The path which backs on to Mitchell Close is frequently used but has become something of a mess with litter making the area an eyesore, shopping trolleys lying in the river and rubbish bins overflowing.

Photo showing a rubbish bin overflowing on to a footpath near Aylesbury

Speaking on Monday, a Mitchell Close resident told the Herald: “There is so much litter – the path looks disgusting and it needs to be addressed.

“It is a path that is frequently used and I walk my dog along it regularly.

“There is a nursery nearby and I am concerned that children could trip over rubbish that is left on the path.

“I have seen squirrels eating plastic, I think there are rats in some of the bins, the stream is full of shopping trolleys and other objects, and the bins are overflowing.”

Photo showing litter in ditches/streams on the footpath near Aylesbury

The issue was reported to Aylesbury Vale District Council more than a week ago and in correspondence seen by this newspaper they said they had passed the issue of the overflowing bin to Aylesbury Town Council and requested that the contractor cleared litter from the path.

The resident added: “I think Aylesbury College and Bucks UTC should highlight the problems to their students.

“Myself and some other residents of Mitchell Close are planning to go and do our own litter pick along the path.”

In a statement released today (Tuesday) the district council said: “Following a report from a resident, we contacted the Environment Agency regarding removing items from the brook that runs alongside Mitchell Close.

Photo showing litter by the side of a footpath in Aylesbury

“We then worked with them to collect and dispose of the waste that was removed.”

The images accompanying this story were taken on November 17.