Andy is on his marks for the 2019 London Marathon for the Chilterns MS Centre

Andy Williamson, Senior Negotiator at Michael Anthony is running the famous race on 28 April 2019 for the Chilterns MS Centre.

Andy is currently in training for next year’s showpiece event and is aiming to raise plenty of funds for the Chilterns MS Centre.

The Centre helps people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) to manage their symptoms and lead healthier and happier lives, by offering a number of life changing and supportive therapies and treatments, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and reflexology.

The work that the Centre undertakes is truly transformational for the people and families who are accessing their services. Andy is aiming to raise a total of £2,000.

You can donate here: https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/2019-london-marathon-challenge

At an event at the Centre to launch Andy’s run, he commented: “This will be the fifth time I’ve run the London Marathon and I’m really looking forward to the challenge of not only going for a time under 4 hours, but also raising funds for the Chilterns MS Centre.

"They do some amazing work for patients suffering from MS across the Bucks, Beds and Herts and anything I raise will go towards their invaluable services. Any donation is greatly appreciated.”

Sharon Cooper, Corporate Fundraiser for the Centre, said: “We’re delighted Andy is running on our behalf. Michael Anthony has been a very loyal partner to us and it’s great we’re continuing our partnership through this and other events in 2019.

"Good luck Andy with your training!” The Centre relies on donations to be able to provide its services to some of the 1200+ people in the local area with MS. If you would like to tackle your own challenge in 2019 on behalf of the Centre please call the fundraising team on 01296 823040.