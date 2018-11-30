Anders Christensen elected as new County Councillor for Aylesbury North West

The seat was up for grabs in a by-election this week after Martin Farrow resigned back in October.

654 people voted for Liberal Democrat Councillor Anders Christensen, in a turnout of 17.9%

In second place was Conservative Ashley Waite with 507 votes, shortly followed by Liz Hinds, Labour in third place with 426 votes.

Speaking to the Bucks Herald - Anders said: "It's probably the hardest fought election I've done to date - me and the team knocked on 3,000 doors in over the last couple of weeks and have spoken to over 1000 people.

"I've really enjoyed the challenge and it's been great to gauge the mood of the people in the area, especially with big changes coming to things like the Meadowcroft surgery.

Anders Christensen has lived in Aylesbury for over 25 years and works as a Project Manager in the insurance industry. He became active in local politics initially via his parish council and has gone on to also serve as an Aylesbury Vale district councillor.



Returning Officer Sarah Ashmead said: "Everybody uses the County Council's services in some way each day, so I'm pleased people in the Aylesbury North West division have exercised their democratic right to elect the councillor they want to represent them and to help make important decisions about millions of pounds of public services provided across Buckinghamshire."



The County Council's 49 seats are made up of 41 Conservatives, 4 Liberal Democrat, one East Wycombe Independents, one Labour and one Independent. There is one vacancy in the Totteridge and Bowerdean division.

Here's a link to our original story back in October: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/aylesbury-councillor-resigns-triggering-by-election-1-8681107