An introduction to the Bahá’í faith in Haddenham

The Bahá’ís of Haddenham & Stone are holding an exhibition on world unity in the Haddenham Village Hall on Saturday 5 May from 10 am until 2 pm.

Fareba Jones, a Bahá’í from Stone, explained the reasons for the exhibition: “As distinguished former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan remarked in an interview not long ago “The world is a mess.”

“Although modern technology means that the nations and peoples of the world have never been more interconnected, this has not led to harmony and understanding but to seemingly endless discord and strife on racial, religious and political grounds.”

Mrs Jones commented: “In the middle of the 19 th century, Bahá’u’lláh, the Prophet-Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, proclaimed that “The Earth is but One Country and Mankind its Citizens”.

The exhibition will explain the principles that will bring about world unity, universal brotherhood, the elimination of all forms of prejudice and the establishment of world peace.

Admission to the exhibition will be free and light refreshments will be available at no charge.