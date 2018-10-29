An 'enjoyable experience:' Maids Moreton resident takes on John Bercow in tennis game

A former Royal Latin pupil fought hard but lost in straight sets as he faced Buckingham MP John Bercow in a charity tennis match last week.

Nigel Norman played three sets of tennis against Mr Bercow, local MP and the Speaker of the House of Commons, to raise funds for The Royal Latin School's sports facilities.

John Bercow and Nigel Norman ahead of the tennis match at Buckingham last week

In March 2018, the Latin (Norman's former school) began raising money for a new sports complex.

As part of this fundraising the school held a “Sporting Auction” where various fundraising activities were auctioned off, one of which was a game of tennis against Mr Bercow.

Mr Norman said he thought this was an 'interesting opportunity' and put in an undisclosed bid for the prize.

Due to the busy schedules of both men the anticipated match didn't take place until October 26.

John Bercow in action during the match

Mr Norman played three sets against Britain's former number one junior tennis player and he said Mr Bercow was 'very good.'

This may well have been something of an understatement given the final scoreline with Mr Bercow winning 6-0 in all three sets.

Mr Norman said: "It was a nice to see a different side to John from when he's in the spotlight and he is actually a very down to earth guy."

The whole auction raised an estimated £34,000 and Mr Norman said: "It was a very enjoyable experience.”

Mr Norman admitted to 'not being very politically motivated' but said he felt Mr Bercow was “very good for Buckingham."

After the match, the players and visiting spectators headed to the pub to finish the day's events.