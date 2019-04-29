Amersham and Chesham MP Dame Cheryl Gillam seeks urgent question in Parliament on HS2 environment damage

Dame Cheryl Gillan, the former cabinet minister, has asked Buckingham MP and Commons Speaker John Bercow to grant an urgent question after councils urged the Government to pause all early work on the rail line, including demolitions and ground investigations.

She said in the House of Commons: "I have applied for an urgent question because my parish council unanimously have asked for a pause in HS2 and I'm extremely worried about the environmental damage that's being done to my constituency and the rest of Buckinghamshire before there is eventually a notice to proceed, when there are so many doubt over the project,"

Amersham and Chesham MP Dame Cheryl Gillam calls for Parliamentary debate on HS2

The comments come in the wake of protests at the Colne Valle from Extinction Rebellion activists, who camped out in trees over the weekend at the Colne Valley site, to prevent them from being cut down.

And further protests in Steeple Claydon from activists, the ANTI HS2 - Save Our countryside group.

The felling in Colne Valley had been due to take place between 8am and 6pm yesterday and today, but could not commence due to the presence of the protesters and strong winds.

At the moment no formal Notice to Proceed on construction work for HS2 has been issued and it is unlikely that this will happen until later this year.

Again to be decided later this year, there is a key spending review which will be carried out by Treasury Ministers, and HS2 is one of the government spending projects likely to be reviewed.

“With all these issues unresolved, the bulldozers are still at work,” said Dame Cheryl.

The MP for Chesham and Amersham issued a stark warning to protestors, that "The environmental damage cannot be repaired."