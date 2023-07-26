Amazing year for local dancers gaining National and International acclaim

The students at this prestigious school are proving there is no stopping them performing this year at the country’s top venues including Sadlers Wells, the famous Blackpool Tower and Winchesters Theatre Royal, continually winning and placing at all venues.

The principal of the school, Adele Peters, an international performer, turned Head Teacher said, “I am so proud of all of our students, so much so that I am running out of room for all the trophies.”

These talented youngsters have recently won many individual categories and also the sought after Best Overall Group, the Adjudicators Awards and Urban and Classical Champions at the Time To Shine Competition.

Stunning Performance at the Honeycomb Festival 2023.

They additionally became Cheer Champions, at the I.C.E. competition and after entering LaVolta, which was judged by the West Ends one and only Kerry Ellis, they won Best Vocalists, Most Promising Performer, Best dance group and overall champions..

Kerry Ellis commented “I can visualise these dancers and the choreography on the West End stage. ”

It does not stop there, the students have taken time out to support local events and drawn crowds in for worthy causes from the Waddesdon Weekender, Aylesbury’s very own Honeycomb Festival and the Kings Coronation events at Grendon Underwood.

Their future plans include returning to Disneyland Paris performing a show for an international audience and also to dance through the park in the parade. As well as all of this, plans are in place to take the performers and parents to New York to perform on Broadway.