Amazing turnaround for Children's Home

A Buckinghamshire children’s home previously judged ‘inadequate’ has been rated ‘good’ following a successful turnaround by Buckinghamshire County Council.

Ofsted inspectors who had found problems with the home at the end of last year were pleased with changes that have been made since December, their latest full report reveals.

'The experiences of the two young people living in the home have improved greatly since the last inspection,' the report states.

The Aylesbury home, provides residential care for up to six young people with emotional and/or behavioural difficulties.

Warren Whyte, Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet member for Children’s Services said: “Staff have worked hard to address the problems that were previously highlighted so we are clearly pleased that the overall rating is ‘good’.

“There are sensible recommendations in the report, too, and we are committed to improving the way the young people are helped and protected.”

The Ofsted inspectors, who gave the overall ‘good’ rating following an inspection in April, reported: 'The home environment now feels relaxed and settled.' It goes on: 'The views of the young people are now a priority. They feel listened to as the staff have increased their efforts to obtain their wishes and feelings.'

The report says: 'The young people have good relationships with the staff. Many positive interactions between the young people and staff were seen on inspection. The young people trust the staff and present as comfortable in their presence.'

The inspectors found that transition planning for young people moving out of the home was well organised, with pre-arranged visits and discussions to lower their anxiety levels.

Education is encouraged and supported, they said, and home staff work well with parents on behalf of their young people.

There is still room for improvement in the way that children and young people are helped and protected, the inspectors say. The report states: 'New policies and procedures have been put in place aimed at the protection of the young people.'

The inspectors found there had been a reduction in the number of times young people had been reported missing, following curfew changes, and there had been no need for any physical interventions during the inspection period.

Ofsted also rated the effectiveness of leaders and managers as ‘good’. The report says: 'The wider leadership of the home is competent and proactive. The newly-appointed responsible individual and the head of care have been an active presence in the home. They have developed a substantial action plan that has guided the obvious improvements observed in the home. The young people are starting to benefit from having permanent senior managers in place with a guided vision for the service.'

The full report can be accessed here: http://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/index.php?q=filedownloading/&id=2773075&type=1&refer=0