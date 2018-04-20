Amazing gesture of good will towards London Marathon runners from Chiltern Rail

Chiltern Railways is offering free travel to customers participating in the London Marathon on Sunday 22 April 2018.

They said: "Those wishing to take advantage of the offer will be required to show a valid race number to staff at the gateline and on the train. The offer is valid for travel on Sunday 22 April only.

"Chiltern will also operate the following additional trains to help runners get to the race:

06.40 Banbury - Marylebone.

07.00 Aylesbury - Marylebone (via High Wycombe)

"Customers are advised to check the website for changes to the timetable before they travel."

