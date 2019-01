Police are appealing for witnesses after an 'altercation' between a man and a woman last Friday at 16:30pm.

Thames Valley Police have issued the following statement via their facebook page.

They said: "We are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between a male and a woman that occurred on 04/01/2019 at 16:30 hours in the area of Griffin Lane, near the Charterhouse pub during which the female sustained injuries .

"If you have any information please call 101 to report."