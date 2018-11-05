All the fun of the fair at this year’s Aylesbury Christmas light switch-on

Save the date! Thursday November 15 will be the annual Aylesbury lights switch on.

The event starts at 5.30pm with stage entertainment in Aylesbury’s historic Market Square.

There’ll be mouthwatering street food ranging from German sausages, burritos, Indian cuisine, hot roasted chestnuts, fudge or fresh doughnuts, or you can choose from one of Aylesbury’s many restaurants.

For the kids there will be a funfair in Kingsbury which will run through until 8.30pm.

There will also be a host of live acts performing throughout the night, including the cast of this years panto led by Holly Atterton and Andy Collins.

The main switch on will happen at 7pm and will be followed by a fireworks display.

It’s best to to arrive early and get your place to enjoy a packed line-up of fantastic entertainment, including local bands, a school choir, house band The Eclectix, and entertainers from the Bucks Got Talent competition.

These performers will be putting Aylesbury in a festive mood before they turn on the lights and get the build-up to Christmas underway.

A well as that the cast of this year’s Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime Peter Pan will be coming to the town centre to entertain the masses.

As already mentioned, funny man, Bucks Herald columnist and BBC Three Counties Radio breakfast Andy Collins who plays Smee will be joined by Tinkerbell herself, Holly Atterton in this festive production.

When asked about the event Andy said: “The lights switch on marks the official start to Christmas.

“And it’s always great to see the town turn out in force to help ignite the Christmas spirit!”

The event is being hosted by Mix 96.

After enjoying the lights and firework display, visitors can carry on enjoying the funfair at Kingsbury until 8.30pm.

Organisers say that to help with any lost children, parents are advised to collect an ID band, for their children to wear from the meeting point area located at the top of the High Street and write their mobile numbers on them.

Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager Diana Fawcett said: “There are a huge range of Christmas activities happening in Aylesbury across November and December, both for families and for shoppers.

“The Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is delighted to be bringing back this phenomenally popular Christmas light switch on event.”