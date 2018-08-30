All the fun of The Bucks County Show

The Bucks County Show is in full swing!

Photographer Jake McNulty has sent these in from on site - and as you can see he’s done a very good job.

Bucks County Show 2018. The Sealyham Terriers. PNL-180830-130149009

The popular event showcases the very best of rural life here in Bucks, and features stands and stalls, as well as plenty of activities and displays in the showring.

Pictured is the dog and duck show, sheep classes, the Sealyham Terriers and three generations of the Tuckett brothers from North Marston - who all enjoyed the day - including baby Henry!

For a full spread of pictures and coverage pick up next week’s Bucks Herald!

Bucks County Show 2018. Tuckett Brothers of North Marston. Three generations, Neil Tuckett, Kathryn Dunnall, daughter, Chris Dunnall, son-in-law and baby Henry. PNL-180830-130041009