All Bucks roadworks planned next week including Aylesbury road

Temporary traffic lights will be implemented in various locations across Churchill Avenue in Aylesbury next week.

Trial holes will be dug across the road as part of an investigation into the surface.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned for next week, provided by Bucks Council, it is advised that certain work is dependent on weather conditions and subject to change:

Roadworks planned in Bucks from August 1 to August 7

DfT Challenge Fund

-A4155, Henley Road, Hambleden – Skirmett Road to Icehouse Lane Sunday August 1 to Monday August 2

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Granborough Road, North Marston - Green End, Granborough to Quainton Road, North Marston Monday August 2 to Tuesday August 3

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Winslow Road, East Claydon - Sandhill Road to Granborough Road Tuesday August 3 to Wednesday August 4

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Bletchley Road, Whaddon – Whaddon Roundabout to Bottledump Roundabout Wednesday August 4 to Thursday August 5

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-A422 Buckingham Road, Westbury - Main Street, Westbury to Stowe Park Thursday August 5 to Friday August 6

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Spurgrove Lane, Frieth - Perrin Springs Lane to Innings Road Friday August 6

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Holtspur Lane, Forty Green - Forty Green Road to Gregories Road Friday August 6

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Smalldean Lane, Wendover - 50m from A413 to Dunsmore Saturday August 7

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill – public footpath to Whelpley Hill Village Saturday August 7

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Micro Surfacing Programme

-Lye Green Road, Chesham – Botley Roundabout to Warrender Road Monday August 2

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Wood Lane Close, Iver - various locations along length of road Tuesday August 3 to Thursday August 5

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Spring Lane, Great Horwood- whole length of road Wednesday August 4

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-The Close, Great Horwood - whole length of road Thursday August 5

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood - whole length of road Thursday August 5

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Willow Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road Thursday August 5

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

-Weston Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road Friday August 6

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Junction Improvement Works

-Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

Resurfacing and lining works:

Crest Road / John Hall Way 24/7 closure in operation until August 6

Local Improvement Schemes

-Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head Monday August 2 to Friday August 6

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Structures Improvement Programme

-Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford ,Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge Monday August 2 to Friday August 27

Bridge Refurbishment using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:30am and 5:30pm

-Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury – various locations Monday August 2 to Friday August 6