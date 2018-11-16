All aboard the Santa express at Princes Risborough railway station

The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway is running a 'Santa Special' steam service over two weekends in December.

The Santa Special steam service will be running from Princes Risborough station, which recently had a new platform installed.

The service will run from Princes Risborough on the first two weekends of December (1 and 2 and 8 and 9) on one hour journeys.

Trains leave at 10.45am, 12noon and 2.45pm on each date and Santa will be on board to hand out presents to children and refreshments to the grown-ups!

Seats must be booked in advance via www.chinnorrailway.co.uk and a special offer is running as part of the Santa service with fares reduced by £2 per person.

The launch of the Santa service caps a good few weeks for the railway which recently received two awards from Railfuture - one for re-opening its heritage service into Princes Risborough mainline station in the summer and one for the new platform at Princes Risborough station built entirely by volunteers.