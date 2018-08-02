Alex Novakovic, 12, passes away after cancer battle

Aylesbury youngster Alex Novakovic, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 has died in hospital.

Alex passed away at Stoke Mandeville Hospital yesterday morning (Wednesday) after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

The Aylesbury community raised more than £200,000 in 12 days in 2013 which enabled Alex to have lifesaving treatment however in 2016 the cancer returned.

A family statement posted on the Alexander's Fund Facebook page today (Thursday) said: "It's with deep sadness and a very heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of our Alexander.

"He went to heaven yesterday morning after battling so hard and for so long with his illness.

"He truly was a fighter until the end.

"He would want us to thank you all for the support you gave him, and for the wonderful years he had after his initial diagnosis which was made possible by your kindness and generosity.

"Words cannot express how devastated we all are and how much we are going to miss him.

"May he rest in peace, our beloved Alexander xxx"

There will be a tribute to Alexander in next week's Bucks Herald.