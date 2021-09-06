A collaboration between Aldi and Bucks charities has led to 9,356 meals being donated to people in need over the summer school holidays.

The distribution of surplus meals to people facing food insecurity was organised by charities, community groups, foodbanks and the supermarket.

Aldi has set a commitment to provide 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi

So far this year, the supermarket says it has donated over six million meals already.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We were proud to support so many incredible causes in Buckinghamshire this summer, helping them to donate meals to those in need.

“The school holidays can be a hard time for families, particularly when many are experiencing heightened financial hardship due to the pandemic, and this is why we committed to donating more meals than ever before.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “The summer school holidays are always one of the busiest times for the nation’s charities and food banks, but this year things were even busier. Aldi’s donations have never been more of a vital support to these organisations.”