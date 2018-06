HM The Queen’s birthday flypast takes place over Buckingham Palace tomorrow (Saturday) at 1pm as part of the Trooping the Colour event.

Some of the departing aircrafts will fly directly over RAF Halton after the traditional parade.

The aircrafts involved are a C-17, A400M, Voyager w/2 Typhoon and four Tornadoes.

RAF Halton say that some of these aircrafts will be seen above Halton airfield between 1pm and 1.35pm tomorrow.