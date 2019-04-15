Air ambulance to land in Aylesbury after accident on Gatehouse Road

An air ambulance is landing in Aylesbury this lunchtime after an accident on Gatehouse Road.

The incident happened around 1pm just before the Oxford Road roundabout.

Library image

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance is due to land at the scene very soon.

There are warnings of delays in the area as police have closed Gatehouse Road to allow the ambulance to land.

Speaking a few minutes ago, a worker at an office on Gatehouse Road told the Bucks Herald: "Gatehouse Road is blocked off at both ends.

"The accident appears to be on the Oxford Road side.

"We have not seen or heard the air ambulance yet."